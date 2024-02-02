U2's Bono and The Edge went to a Las Vegas club after a recent show at the Sphere.

A tiki bar celebration

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that Bono and The Edge went to The Golden Tiki at Chinatown on Spring Mountain Road on Wednesday night. They got the the venue at around 1 am. The rock icons were not alone, as they were joined by a party between eight and 10 members, the club's general manager revealed.

The U2 icons reportedly drank the slub's signature drink, Dole Whip. They also tried out the Three Dots and Dash tiki cocktail as well as several food items. These included Kalua pig sliders, stick fingers, coconut shrimp, and China fries.

The Golden Tiki has been open since 2015. It's known for their shrunken-head ceremonies. Breaking Bad cast members Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were honored in March 2023. Other legends including Randy Couture and Rod Stewart.

U2 is currently playing their first concert residency in Las Vegas. They are also the first act to play at the Sphere, which opened on September 29, 2023. U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere celebrates the band's 1991 album Achtung Baby. They play it in full every night of the residency.

Initially announced as a handful of dates, U2's Sphere residency has continued to grow. 40 dates will be played through March 2, 2024.

Bono and The Edge will also be seen this Sunday at the Grammys. U2 was announced as one of the performers at the ceremony. They will broadcast a performance from the Sphere.