It sounds like fans might be able to expect a new song from U2 “very soon,” according to guitarist The Edge.

During an appearance on Sodajerker, The Edge talked about U2's time in the studio working on new songs. He promises that the band is still “inspired” and are “having fun” and are eager to make new material. In fact, something new could be on the horizon.

“We're working on a lot of new songs. There might be a new U2 song happening very soon, which you'll hear about,” The Edge teased. “[I] can't say anything more than that.”

It has been over seven years since the last album of original material from U2. According to The Edge, the band is capable of making a lot of new music following the completion of an album. However, their touring schedule sometimes interrupts that momentum.

“I'm never more sharp than I am at the end of making an album,” The Edge explained. “You've seen these songs through to completion, at that sort of peak conditioning for writing and producing and recording.

“We often joke, We should start a new album as soon as we finish one because it would be so quick. We're really at peak conditioning for work. And then, of course, you have to go on the road, and that takes another while [that] you've got to get in condition for that,” he continued.

When will U2 release their new song?

The Edge didn't disclose when U2 will release their new song. Their last release was “Atomic City,” which was released ahead of their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 29, 2023.

Before that, their last single was “Your Song Saved My Life” from the Sing 2 soundtrack. They also released “Ahimsa,” a song done in collaboration with A R. Rahman, ahead of their Joshua Tree Tour shows in India in 2019.

Their other recent singles were from Songs of Surrender, an album of re-recorded songs from their past albums. They released new versions of “Pride (In the Name of Love),” “With or Without You,” “One,” and “Beautiful Day” as singles from Songs of Surrender.

The band is also coming off their first-ever concert residency at the Sphere. They celebrated their 1991 album Achtung Baby by playing it in full every night.

U2 was the first artist to perform at the Sphere. They opened the venue on September 29, 2023, and played 40 shows through March 2, 2024.

Their last album of original work was 2017's Songs of Experience. It was the second installment in the “Songs of” series after Songs of Innocence.

Sooner or later, they seem destined to release a new album and hit the road again. U2 fans are likely anxiously awaiting movement on new material after a lot of retrospective work.