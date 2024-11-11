The upcoming new U2 album is being worked on, and the Edge seems excited about it. He also spoke about drummer Larry Mullen Jr.'s status and who will produce it.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the 20th anniversary of How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, the Edge discussed Mullen's health again. He recently said that Mullen is “getting better every week” and that they will be “making a racket with him in no time.”

It sounds like this is still the case. The Edge said U2 has done one session with Mullen, which he called a “great time,” with another one planned in a “couple of weeks.”

Still, they are being cautious with the drummer. “So yeah, obviously we don't want to be over-doing it, but yes, it's going great and he's in great form. It's lovely to spend time with him in the studio in a creative environment,” the Edge said.

This is a positive development for the band. Their 15th studio album, Songs of Surrender, did not require Mullen for much of it. The last proper U2 album, Songs of Experience, came out in 2017.

Jacknife Lee's work with the band

The Edge also revealed that Jacknife Lee is working with U2 as a producer of their new album. He is a longtime collaborator of the band dating back to How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb. The Edge seemingly revealed that they have several projects in the works.

“We're working away with Jacknife [Lee], and I'm really enjoying working with him,” the Edge told Rolling Stone. “And we have other sessions booked for potential different projects, which will probably end up being folded into the U2 project, but we are working with other people and enjoying that.

“We're really at that phase of just experimenting, letting the music tell us what to do. It's just a lot of fun right now,” he continued.

He last produced Songs of Experience and their recent singles. Lee produced “Your Song Saved My Life” from the Sing 2 soundtrack, in which U2 singer Bono acted. He also produced “Atomic City,” written for the band's Sphere residency, along with Steve Lillywhite.

His work with the band extends to remixes as well. Lee has produced remixes of their songs “The Blackout,” “Bullet the Blue Sky,” and more.

Will Larry Mullen Jr. be on the new U2 album?

Judging by the Edge's comments, U2 fans can expect Mullen on the band's next album. It is unclear what the next album is — perhaps the long-rumored Songs of Ascent — but the drummer/founder of the band will be on it regardless.

He recently sat out of the band's 40-show residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bono, the Edge, and Adam Clayton were present for the residency. Bram van den Berg filled in for Mullen as he recovered from his injuries.

The band is getting set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb. They will release How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb, a collection of previously unreleased songs from the album's recording sessions.