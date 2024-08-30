To commemorate their ZooTV Tour, U2 released a live EP commemorating their Dublin shows in 1993. It is the perfect encapsulation of the tour.

The shows in Dublin have been heavily bootlegged throughout the years. However, the official release is (pardon the pun) “Even Better Than the Real Thing.”

As with their recent Dolby Atmos remaster of Achtung Baby, the U2 ZooTV: Live in Dublin 1993 EP brings new sounds to the forefront of the recordings. These slight (but noticeable) differences make for a unique listening experience.

U2 ZooTV: Live in Dublin 1993 in Dolby Atmos review

Starting with a rousing rendition of “Zoo Station,” the Dublin EP gets fans ready for what's next. The remastered audio packs an extra punch with The Edge's guitar on this track. And Bono's vocals, which feature distortion on the original track, are crisper than ever.

Some fans may not like Bono's distorted voice is so amplified. It is an accurate depiction of live performances of the song. Even at the Sphere, you could hear the Bono's vocal effects on “Zoo Station” and “The Fly.”

Next up is a relatively tight performance of “Mysterious Ways.” One of the best changes The Edge makes in his live performances of the song is his extended guitar solo.

Then is the performance of “Tryin' to Throw Your Arms Around the World.” I have heard this one before, but the official EP release is fantastic. Adam Clayton's bass line gets its proper time in the sun.

Plus, Bono is in an especially good mood during this performance. Perhaps it was the hometown vibes or the crowd itself. Either way, it makes for a great performance.

Zooropa song is the highlight

The best performance on the EP is “Stay (Faraway, So Close!)” from Zooropa. During the ZooTV Tour, U2 recorded a follow-up to Achtung Baby, Zooropa. It was released mid-tour in 1993, so the band began playing songs from it during the 1993 leg.

“Stay” is the best song on the album by a wide margin. Its live arrangement begins in a stripped-down and acoustic manner. Heading into the second verse, Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. come in.

Once all four members are playing, the song really comes together. It packs the emotional punch that it does on the album. Bono's voice is still at its peak on the ZooTV Tour — as he effortlessly hits the falsetto notes.

“Live Is Blindness” closes out the EP. It has never been my favorite Achtung Baby song, but it all of the ambient background sounds are more present than ever. The song is chilling from its opening organ to its closing spoken word outro from Bono.

I still think the Sphere performances are even better than this, but this particular performance endeared me to the song in a way other versions have failed to.

Should you listen to U2 ZooTV: Live in Dublin 1993?

The U2 ZooTV: Live in Dublin 1993 EP is an excellent listen for fans. It unlocks new sounds from the shows that bootlegs cannot do justice to.

Plus, it highlights some of the best Achtung Baby songs. “Mysterious Ways” and “Stay” have probably gotten official live releases before, but have they sounded this good? I doubt it.