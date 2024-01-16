In a move that marks a significant shift in the gaming industry, a senior official from Ubisoft has recently made a striking statement, suggesting that gamers should become accustomed to the idea of not owning their games. This perspective emerges amid Ubisoft's significant changes to its subscription service, indicating a digital transition within the gaming sector.

Ubisoft, renowned for its innovative approaches, has been at the forefront of the subscription-based gaming trend. This journey commenced with the inception of the Uplay+ library in September 2019, a service which underwent a rebranding to become Ubisoft+ in October 2020. The narrative of evolution continued on January 15, as Ubisoft unveiled its latest iteration, Ubisoft+ Premium, with a monthly subscription fee of $17.99. In a concurrent move, the company also launched Ubisoft+ Classics, providing access to a handpicked assortment of celebrated titles at the more economical price of $7.99 per month.

Ubisoft Executive, Philippe Tremblay Opens Up About The Company's Strategy

The architect behind these pivotal changes, Philippe Tremblay, Ubisoft's director of subscription, has played a crucial role. In a detailed discussion with GamesIndustry.biz, Tremblay illuminated the company's strategy to adapt and grow in response to its increasingly diverse customer base. He shed light on the launch of Ubisoft+ Classics, designed to appeal to an expanding audience that harbors an affinity for classic game titles. Challenging the prevalent belief that this demographic may be price-sensitive and apprehensive about embracing subscription models, Tremblay suggested that these perceptions might not hold true, at least in the near future.

According to one executive at Assassin's Creed and Prince of Persia maker Ubisoft, before video game subscriptions can really take off players will need to get more "comfortable" with the idea of not owning their games. https://t.co/zBYWyksuJI pic.twitter.com/mxn6qEUdAP — IGN (@IGN) January 16, 2024

Asserting his confidence in the substantial growth potential of subscription-based services, Tremblay led Ubisoft to deepen its commitment to this business model. While recognizing the unpredictability of the gaming industry's future trajectory, he posited that gamers could, over time, become accustomed to the idea of non-ownership of their games. This paradigm shift is akin to the consumer transition observed with platforms like Netflix, which have largely supplanted the traditional practice of purchasing movies and TV shows on tangible media.

Philippe Tremblay Emphasizes The Need For A Shift In Consumer Mindsets

Emphasizing the need for a fundamental shift in consumer mindset, Philippe Tremblay compared the current scenario to the era of DVDs, stating, “Gamers are used to, a little bit like DVD, having and owning their games. That's the consumer shift that needs to happen.” This perspective reflects a broader industry trend where a steady decline in physical game sales has been noted, despite the gaming industry's continued expansion. The prevailing practice of digital sales on platforms such as Steam and the PlayStation Store further bolsters Tremblay's argument, underscoring the growing acceptance of purchasing game usage rights rather than the games themselves.

Ubisoft's vigorous pursuit of a subscription-based gaming model is a clear indicator of its dedication to this progressive approach. Yet, this strategy raises essential questions about how gamers will adapt to this evolving scenario and the notion of forfeiting ownership for the sake of convenient access. This strategic direction mirrors a wider trend in digital media consumption, where the preference for access is increasingly overshadowing the desire for ownership.

Ubisoft's Transition To A Subscription Model

This transition is not without its challenges, representing a significant deviation from the conventional gaming practices where players held physical or digital copies of their games. This evolution towards subscription models is reflective of analogous transformations witnessed in other sectors of the entertainment industry, such as music and film, where services like Spotify and Netflix have risen to prominence.

The strategic decisions made by Ubisoft are indicative of the company's astute foresight in navigating the changing tides of market dynamics and consumer predilections. The launch of both Ubisoft+ Premium and Ubisoft+ Classics symbolizes a tactical effort to cater to varied segments of the gaming populace, offering both high-end and more budget-friendly options. This multifaceted approach demonstrates Ubisoft's commitment to inclusivity and adaptability in an industry known for its rapid evolution and diverse audience demands.

Potential Ramifications Of Ubisoft's New Approach