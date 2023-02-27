On top of the announced plans from last year, some sources have revealed that Ubisoft is already planning the release of even more Assassin’s Creed games.

Last year, Ubisoft announced their upcoming Assassin’s Creed games. This includes the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which will come out this year. It also includes Codename RED, which is said to be set in Feudal Japan, Codename HEXE, which doesn’t have many details, Codename INFINITY, which is a multiplayer experience, and Codename JADE, a game for mobile platforms. They also announced a Netflix show (which I personally hope will end up differently than the original movie).

However, this doesn’t seem to be the end of Ubisoft’s plans. This report comes courtesy of Insider Gaming. The sources revealed that there are three more Assassin’s Creed games in the “conceptual and prototype phase”. Along with Nexus 2, the sequel to the VR Assassin’s Creed game, that brings the total to four.

Codename Nebula, the first one in this list, is a pitch from Ubisoft Sofia according to the sources.. Ubisoft Sofia, who co-developed Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation and Assassin’s Creed Rogue, plans to make a title with three different settings. These settings are India, the Aztec Empire, and the Mediterranean.

Project Raid, the second on the list, is said to be a “free-to-play 4-player co-operative title”, with a focus on PvE. They believe that the characters in this game are characters from the game’s universe, so we might see something similar to a Mercenaries mode from the Resident Evil franchise.

Finally, there’s Project Echoes, which is a pitch by Ubisoft Annecy. Ubisoft Annecy worked on the multiplayer aspects of other AC games and Splinter Cell, as well as co-developing The Division 2. According to the sources, Project Echoses will be a multiplayer title using Ubisoft Scalar technology.

The sources also included some other information regarding game release dates. According to them, the series will be returning to an annual release cycle. Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the next game in the series, will supposedly come out in August. Nexus will arrive soon after, coming out this year as well. Codename Red comes next in 2024, followed by Invictus in 2025, and finally Hexe in 2026. Do note that the release dates for the last three titles are tentative release dates. The sources also said that Codename Red’s development was going smoothly. They said that the game will have two playable characters and a strong focus on stealth.

That’s all the information we have about Ubisoft’s plans for the Assassin’s Creed series. As always, take this news with a grain of salt as Ubisoft has not confirmed this yet. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.