Ubisoft says Roller Champions not canceled in spite of reports

Ubisoft is insisting that Roller Champions is not canceled, in spite of reports saying otherwise that emerged from an investor’s call.

There were recent rumors about Roller Champions shutting down after its 3rd season. Ubisoft shuts down these rumors and says that they won’t cancel their free-to-play sports game.

The rumor initially came from Jeff Grubb who mentioned in The XboxEra Podcast that Roller Champions is soon shutting down. Despite Grubb’s credibility, his source could’ve been unreliable given that he didn’t disclose where the rumor came from. True enough that the source was unreliable as Ubisoft addressed their future plans for Roller Blades.

According to a tweet from Roller Champions’ official Twitter page, “Let’s clear it out of the way first, Roller Champions isn’t getting canceled”. In fact, Ubisoft is hard at work on improving their game for a better gaming experience. Because of the number of changes that needs work, Ubisoft is extending the current season’s length. Why exactly? It’s simply because the devs want to focus on improving the game before launching a new season.

As for when the next season for Roller Champions is coming out, that’ll all depend on how much the game improves in the days to come. What we can expect in the upcoming season is brand new content such as new game modes and cosmetics. At least we now know that Ubisoft isn’t including Roller Champions in the list of budget-cut games.

Roller Champions is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.