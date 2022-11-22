Published November 22, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

The Ubisoft Store Black Friday Sale will let players save up to 85% off on select titles and free classic games to add to their libraries.

Black Friday is upon us, and all of the video game stores are trying to court consumers’ wallets with their sales. Some have nice gimmicks to catch your attention. Some have giveaways and freebies to make you feel better about your purchases. And some are just straight up discount sales.

The Ubisoft Store Black Friday Sale has a free game offered to fans, though the title they’re giving away is so old. To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Splinter Cell is free on the Ubisoft Store until the end of the Black Friday Sale. For oldies, this is a nice way to get back into Sam Fisher’s boots while a new Splinter Cell game still hasn’t been released. For young ones, here’s a game you can play to get a glimpse at what games looked like twenty years ago.

As for the sales, here are some of the notable discounted titles:

Did any of these catch your eye? Stay tuned on this space for more Black Friday Sales coming right up here on ClutchPoints.