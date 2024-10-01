It's been a rough week for the UCF football program both on the field and off. On Saturday, the Knights were big favorites at home against Colorado, and they ended up getting blown out in the game. Then, on Monday, UCF lost a commitment from 2025 three-star wide receiver Carl Jenkins. Jenkins committed to the Knights back in June, but he is now looking for a new home.

“BREAKING: Class of 2025 WR Carl Jenkins Jr. has Decommitted from UCF, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’2 180 WR from Saint Augustine, FL had been Committed to the Knights since June Holds a total of 34 Offers.”

Carl Jenkins is a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports. He is the #642 player in the 2025 class, the #102 WR and the #87 player in the state of Florida. Jenkins currently attends St. Augustine High School in Saint Augustine, Florida. Here is what his scouting report reads on 247 Sports:

“Also plays basketball. As a 10th grader, averaged 9 ppg and 4.3 rpg,” The scouting report says. “2022: Caught 33 passes for 667 yards and 8 TD. Helped St. Augustine go 7-4 and make Florida’s 3S playoffs.”

Teams always like to see an athlete that plays and excels in multiple sports. It shows that Jenkins is an all-around athlete.

Now, Jenkins has a new school to pick, and he currently holds offers from 34 different schools. Jenkins has a lot of impressive power fives offers too as he could play at Wisconsin, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Miami, Iowa, Arkansas, Louisville or many more. Jenkins has a lot of good options for his college destination, and it's gonna be interesting to see where the Florida kid ends up.

UCF is recruiting well

The 2025 UCF football recruiting class is looking good so far despite the decommitment from Carl Jenkins. The Knights currently have the second best recruiting class in the Big 12 only behind only TCU. The class is doing pretty well nationally as it is ranked #31 in the country.

UCF is new to the Big 12 and they were not a power five team until very recently. However, they are recruiting better than a lot of teams that have been power five for a long time. That is crucial.

The Knights will be back in action on the football field this weekend as they will hit the road to play Florida. The Gators and Knights will kick off at 7:45 ET from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. The game will be airing on SEC Network, and Florida is favored by one point.

These in-state matchups will be huge for UCF going forward in terms of recruiting.