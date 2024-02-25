March Madness is around the corner but recruiting top prospects never stops. That's the case for the UCLA basketball program as they aim to keep the team competitive for years to come. As it turns out, the Bruins are in the running to land a five-star recruit, but they're facing some tough competition.
Trey McKenney is one of the top recruits for the 2025 class, according to 24/7 High School Hoops. He has a fantastic all-around game that's catching the attention of top basketball programs from around the nation. UCLA basketball is certainly in the mix. However, there's a long list of other schools trying to acquire McKenney as well.
“McKenney is a high-level defender on and off [the] ball who can also score it from all three levels. A big-time competitor on both ends of the floor. He told me Georgetown, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Indiana, Arkansas, Rutgers, Georgia Tech, USC and UCLA are the schools he hears from the most.”
It sounds like McKenney has plenty of options on the table. In fact he's reportedly already visited with Georgetown, Rutgers and TCU. So, UCLA basketball may want to act fast if they hope to sign him. But considering Trey McKenney is part of the 2025 class, he may take his time before making a final decision.
The Bruins are currently fourth in the Pac-12 Conference and look like a potential team to partake in the March Madness Tournament. But if they can land Trey McKenney, then this program could push themselves to one of the best teams in the nation by the time he joins the team. Despite that, the decision belongs to McKenney. It'll be interesting to see what he decides to do.