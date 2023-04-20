David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The UCLA Bruins 2022-23 season ended on a bittersweet note after a very successful regular season. A team that looked like a national championship contender suffered key injuries and ended up falling to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16. It appears as if this season might have been UCLA’s best shot at a title as next season’s roster could look drastically different. They were already losing seniors Jaime Jaquez, Tyger Campbell and David Singleton. They got some shocking NBA Draft decisions from Jaylen Clark and Amari Bailey. UCLA might be losing yet another key player in Adem Bona who also declared for the NBA draft as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

UCLA's Adem Bona has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, per his IG page. Bona is retaining his college eligibility. pic.twitter.com/LLIqYB7ebi — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 19, 2023

Adem Bona had an incredible freshman season for UCLA and he ended up winning the Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Year Award. Bona nabbed the starting center spot immediately but had his season cut short due to an injury he suffered during the conference tournament. He made a brief return during the NCAA Tournament but was not able to continue playing.

Adem Bona’s NBA draft decision still gives him the option to return to UCLA. He is maintaining his college eligibility. This season Bona averaged 7.7 points per game, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots with shooting splits of 67.5 percent shooting from the field and 57.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Bona is an efficient finisher in the paint and a top-notch defensive player who anchors the middle. He has NBA talent but another year in college would probably benefit him. He is likely just testing the waters though to gain some insight.