The UCLA Bruins appear headed for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament barring a collapse in the Pac-12 Tournament. However, star guard Jaylen Clark won’t be suiting up for the rest of the season, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

“BREAKING: UCLA’s Jaylen Clark is out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury, source told @Stadium. Brutal blow to the Bruins hopes of going deep in the NCAA tourney. Clark is arguably the best defender in the country, also emerged as a solid third scoring option.”

The situation regarding Jaylen Clark took a few different turns over the past few days, and head coach Mick Cronin provided an update earlier this week but said that’s “all he is authorized” to reveal on the state of the injury.

Now, we have official word, and this could alter the Bruins hopes of making a deep run and pushing for an NCAA title. Clark is second on the UCLA team in scoring with 13 PPG and six rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field, and he has double digits in seven of the past 10 games.

With Clark out, it will likely mean more minutes for Tyger Campbell, Amari Bailey, and Devin Singleton. UCLA is set to kick off its run in the Pac-12 Tournament on Thursday with the winner of the Washington-Colorado game.

However, the loss of Jaylen Clark is a crushing blow to UCLA, and a loss in the Pac-12 Tournament could knock them completely off the 1-seed line.