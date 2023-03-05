UCLA basketball head coach Mick Cronin said junior guard Jaylen Clark will have an MRI tomorrow, Los Angeles Daily News sports reporter Tarek Fattal wrote in a Sunday tweet.

“Did not say on what specifically, but Clark had a boot on his right foot,” Fattal wrote.

A former four-star recruit out of Rancho Cucamonga, California, Clark passed up offers from California, Illinois, Oklahoma, TCU and Xavier to play for Cronin and the Bruins. Jaylen Clark averaged 13 points, six rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for UCLA before the injury update. In three years at Los Angeles, Clark played in 90 and started 35 games for the No. 4-ranked Bruins.

UCLA basketball has maintained a consistent standard of excellence since Clark first suited up for the Bruins in a November 2020 game against the San Diego State Aztecs. It had not fallen below 22 wins since the 2019-20 season, when Cronin first stepped in to replace now-Nevada head coach Steve Alford and then-interim coach Murry Bartow.

The Bruins built up an undefeated record at home this season and a 27-4 overall record, including an 18-2 record against conference opponents. Their 10-game win streak was recently highlighted by an 11-point win over the Arizona State Sun Devils, where Jaylen Clark scored 11 points and grabbed four steals in 15 minutes played.

Only the Houston Cougars, Alabama Crimson Tide and Kansas Jayhawks rank ahead of the Bruins in the Associated Press standings. The Purdue Boilermakers, Marquette Golden Eagles and Baylor Bears took the next three spots below the Bruins. Though UCLA fell in a five-point loss to the Bears in November, Clark managed to notch a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

“We’ve worked hard at it,” said Cronin. “We’re just not there yet. Not against a team like this. We’re just not there yet. Not enough to win the game.

“Mental effort is more important than physical effort – to do what you’re being told to do.”