Selection Sunday is just days away as the rest of the conference tournaments kick off across college basketball. One team worth monitoring is the UCLA Bruins, who are likely headed for a top seed in the Field of 68. However, star guard Jaylen Clark has been dealing with an injury, and head coach Mick Cronin provided another update on Tuesday morning, according to Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times.

“Jaylen Clark has a lower leg injury per Mick Cronin and is out this week.”

This isn’t a surprise, and on Sunday, it was reported that Clark was undergoing an MRI. However, some are wondering what the final status is on Clark, although Cronin admitted he said all he was authorized to say.

“Mick Cronin said that’s all he’s authorized to say and the NCAA can reach out if they want.”

It’s an interesting story to monitor. If Clark is out for the foreseeable future, that primarily impacts UCLA’s NCAA title hopes. Nonetheless, the Bruins are still a top seed in the latest bracketology by Joe Lunardi.

Clark is the second-leading scorer for UCLA, averaging 13 PPG with 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game, and he played on Saturday night against Arizona for just 15 minutes.

UCLA has the top seed in the Pac-12 Tournament, although they have a more challenging path to a title with Clark missing the entire week. David Singleton and Tyger Campbell will have to step up, and the two combined for 38 points against Arizona in a 9-point victory for the Bruins.

UCLA is off until Thursday, but the situation around Jaylen Clark will be a big storyline for the next few days ahead of Selection Sunday.