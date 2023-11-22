UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin hit the Bruins with a reality check after their Maui Invitational win over Chaminade

UCLA basketball had to work harder than they anticipated in their win over Chaminade at the Maui Invitational.

While the 76-48 score wasn't particularly close, UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin was forced to play his starters more minutes than he wanted to.

With the Bruins set to face Gonzaga on Wednesday night, the team will need to play more focused, according to ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times:

“UCLA must recapture the locked-in form it showed in a two-point loss to No. 4 Marquette, not the sloppiness that led to 14 first-half turnovers against Chaminade, to have any chance against the Bulldogs.

“We’re so young,” Cronin said, alluding to a roster featuring seven freshmen, “I don’t know what I’m going to get from anybody at any given time.”'

Cronin said he was concerned about how his young team would respond after the emotionally charged loss against Marquette in which UCLA basketball lost a 12-point lead in the second half.

Marquette stole the win on Monday night, 71-69, over UCLA basketball in the famed Thanksgiving basketball tournament in Maui, Hawaii. The Golden Eagles trailed at the half by 5, but outscored UCLA 41-34 in the second half to get the win and advance to the tournament semis.

The Bruins looked as though they were going to grab the win when Adem Bona made a shot to put UCLA ahead with just a little under a minute remaining in the second half, but Marquette kept its poise and moved the ball around before Sean Jones knocked down the dagger 3-pointer.

UCLA basketball is 4-1 on the season.