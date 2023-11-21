Marquette basketball alum and former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade is all smiles after his former team got a big win in the Maui Invitational.

The most celebrated basketball player in the history of the Marquette program had a very powerful yet simple reaction when Marquette knocked off UCLA in the Maui Invitational.

Marquette got a huge win on Monday night, 71-69, over UCLA in the famed Thanksgiving basketball tournament in Maui, Hawaii. The Golden Eagles trailed at the half by 5, but out scored UCLA 41-34 in the second half to get the win and advance to the tournament semis. Following the game, Dwyane Wade spoke with NCAA's Social Series about the importance of Marquette basketball in Wade's career.

"Marquette gave me an opportunity when a lot of people wouldn't." 👏@DwyaneWade talks to @TheAndyKatz about what @MarquetteMBB means to him, this year's Golden Eagles squad, and more 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/ZYlEmxleG2 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 21, 2023

Wade famously led the Golden Eagles to the NCAA Final Four in 2003, under coach Tom Crean. It was the last time that Marquette reached the national semi-final, and expectations are high that this year's squad could make that kind of a run. Wade went on to win NBA championships with the Miami Heat and have a historic tenure in the NBA, averaging 22 points a game in his professional career. Wade was also the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player in 2006 and had his number retired by the Miami Heat. He also played with the Bulls and Cavaliers in the NBA.

On Monday night, Marquette trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half before getting their offense organized and mounting a comeback. Marquette had three players reach double figures and lead the way. Forward David Joplin poured in 19 points for the Golden Eagles, and added four rebounds. Marquette also forced 14 turnovers in the game, while only committing 7.

Marquette doesn't have much time to savor the victory. The Golden Eagles play the no. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in the next round of the tournament. Dwyane Wade will certainly be watching closely as his old team takes on one of the biggest juggernauts in all of college basketball. A Marquette win would certainly go a long way in helping determine NCAA tournament seeding several months from now.

Marquette and Kansas tip-off at 10:30 Eastern on Tuesday night.