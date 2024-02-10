UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin is quick to praise his big man Adem Bona. Cronin does, however, see a weakness in Bona's game.

UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin is being honest about the play of his star forward Adem Bona. While Cronin believes his big man is one of the best in college basketball, Cronin does see a weakness in Bona.

“Fouls too much,” Cronin said, per On3. “Everybody’s strength is their weakness – always. His aggression is a strength. At times, it’s his weakness in foul trouble.”

Cronin was quick to praise Bona, however, for the big man's performance in a recent game against Stanford. The Bruins beat Stanford on Wednesday in Palo Alto. Bona put in a solid performance, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds, as the Bruins got their fourth win in a row.

“Adem is one of the best big men in college basketball,” Cronin added. “A great athlete, an unbelievable attitude. He’s just a great person.”

UCLA basketball has found a winning recipe after a very frustrating start to the season. The Bruins are now 12-11 overall, with a 7-5 conference record in the Pac-12 conference. UCLA must keep the wins coming to make it back to the NCAA tournament. Bona has been a major part of the team's recent success, as the forward is averaging more than 12 points a game this season. He's also grabbing 6 rebounds and blocking two shots per contest.

The Bruins are playing their final season in the Pac-12. The school is joining the Big Ten next season, along with USC, Oregon and Washington. The Bruins can afford very few losses moving forward if the program wants an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament.

UCLA basketball gets a chance to extend their win streak to five games on Saturday. The Bruins are on the road to play California. The game tips off at 5:30 Eastern.