With free agency rapidly approaching, 25-year-old guard Kevin Porter Jr. has informed the Milwaukee Bucks that he will let his $2.5 million player option expire, according to league sources via The Athletic's Fred Katz and Eric Nehm.

Porter, who joined the Bucks at the 2024–25 trade deadline in a deal that sent MarJon Beauchamp to the Los Angeles Clippers, played 30 regular-season games for Milwaukee. He averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals in 19.9 minutes per game. Despite initial struggles, he increased his production in the playoffs, posting 11.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while logging 30.2 minutes per game.

However, his overall season performance, which spanned both the Clippers and the Bucks, revealed inconsistencies. Porter finished the season averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.8 turnovers per game while shooting just 31.1% from 3-point range. His offensive inefficiency and defensive lapses limited his impact, and it is unclear whether he will command a larger role or salary elsewhere.

Originally drafted by the Bucks in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, Porter never played for the Bucks until this past season. He was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers on draft night and later to the Houston Rockets in 2021. During his three seasons with the Rockets, Porter had the most productive run of his career, averaging 17.1 points per game. This led to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension in 2022.

However, in September 2023, Porter was arrested in New York City on charges of assault and strangulation involving his girlfriend. As a result, the Rockets traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who waived him immediately. He did not play in the NBA during the 2023–24 season and instead had a brief stint in the Greek Basket League before signing with the Clippers the following summer.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s decision to decline his option comes at a time when the Bucks have limited roster flexibility. With just five players, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Kyle Kuzma, Pat Connaughton, and Tyler Smith, on guaranteed contracts for 2025–26, the team has committed $142.6 million, or over 92% of the projected $154.6 million salary cap.

The Bucks are expected to retool their backcourt in the offseason, especially with Damian Lillard recovering from a torn left Achilles tendon and fellow young guard Ryan Rollins entering restricted free agency.