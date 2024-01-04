The Bruins add a 6'8" EDGE with four-years of eligibility remaining.

UCLA football got some good news on Wednesday, as former Miami EDGE Collins Acheampong committed to the Bruins, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports:

“BREAKING: Former Miami EDGE Collins Acheampong has Committed to UCLA, he tells @on3sports. The 6’8 270 EDGE will have 4 years of eligibility remaining Was ranked as a Top 100 Recruit in ‘23 (per On3)”

Acheampong ranked as the No. 154 player according to the 2023 On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He also tabs in as the No. 19 EDGE and the No. 12 player in the state of California.

Acheampong will be playing under a new defensive coordinator after UCLA football lost DC D'Anton Lynn to the rival USC Trojans. The Bruins named Ikaika Malloe to take on the role permanently.

Malloe carries 20 years of coaching experience and has served on the UCLA sidelines for the last couple of seasons. He mentored the Bruins' outside linebackers in 2021 before expanding to the defensive line the following year.

Malloe served as UCLA football's defensive coordinator for their L.A. Bowl win over Boise State on December 16th.

UCLA football ranked as one of the top defenses in the nation in 2023. They finished second in rushing defense (80.8 yards per game), third in team tackles for loss (8.1 tackles for loss per game), fifth in sacks (3.31 per game) and 10th in total defense (301.5 yards per game). The Bruins also topped those categories in the Pac-12.

After losing quarterback Dante Moore to Oregon in the transfer portal, UCLA football still needs to find another quarterback. But the addition of Acheampong is a big boost to the Bruins' defense.