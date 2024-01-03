The Bruins have found their man for defense.

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly didn't take too long to find his new defensive coordinator. In the aftermath of D'Anton Lynn's move to USC, the Bruins head coach has reportedly named Ikaika Malloe to take on the role permanently.

“UCLA promotes Ikaika Malloe to defensive coordinator. He has coached the Bruins defensive line and outside linebackers. Former co-DC at Washington as recently as 2021,” Adam Rittenberg of ESPN reported on Wednesday.

“Ikaika has a track record of developing NFL talent on the field and outstanding young men off it,” Chip Kelly said in a statement, via UCLA's website. “I am excited to watch this next step for him and our team.”

Malloe carries 20 years of coaching experience and has served on the UCLA sidelines for the last couple of seasons. He mentored the Bruins' outside linebackers in 2021 before expanding to the defensive line the following year.

Malloe served as UCLA football's defensive coordinator for their L.A. Bowl win over Boise State on December 16th.

It makes sense for UCLA to promote an internal candidate like Malloe. The Bruins haven't established continuity with its defensive program. Succeeding D'Anton Lynn, the late Bill McGovern, and Jerry Azzinaro, Malloe is UCLA's fourth defensive coordinator in as many years.

UCLA football ranked as one of the top defenses in the nation in 2023. They finished second in rushing defense (80.8 yards per game), third in team tackles for loss (8.1 tackles for loss per game), fifth in sacks (3.31 per game) and 10th in total defense (301.5 yards per game). The Bruins also topped those categories in the Pac-12.