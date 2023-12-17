UCLA football coach Chip Kelly admitted he is upset that the Pac-12 is coming to an end, and had a suggestion for conferences in the future.

The UCLA football program will be heading to the Big Ten next season, and head coach Chip Kelly admitted that he is sad to see the Pac-12 conference end, while suggesting an alternative solution.

“It's sad,” Chip Kelly said, via Paolo Uggetti of ESPN. “The fact that there's not going to be a Pac-12 next year, the fact that Washington State is not going to be [in] a conference next year, the fact that Oregon State is not going to be in a conference next year, we failed.”

Kelly brought up the idea of everyone being independent as a potential solution.

“I think we should all be independent in football,” Kelly said, via Uggetti. “You can have a 64-team conference that's in the Power 5 and you can have a 64-team conference in the Group of 5, and we separate it and we play each other.”

Kelly also went on to detail how his plan would look for the UCLA football program as an example.

“You can have the West Coast teams and then every year, we play seven games against the West Coast teams, and then we play the East,” Kelly said, via Uggetti. “So we play Syracuse, Boston College, Pitt, West Virginia, Virginia. Then the next year you play against the south while you still play your seven teams. You can play a seven-game schedule, you can play four against another division opponent, and you can always play against one Mountain team every year so that we can still keep those rivalries going.”

Kelly emphasized regional rivalries , which conference realignment has diminished. For now, the UCLA football program will have to adjust to life in the Big Ten.