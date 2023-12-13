UCLA football manages to tap former Oregon DB Bryan Addison for the upcoming season

After five years with Oregon football, defensive back Bryan Addison is headed to UCLA football for the upcoming NCAA season. He announced his commitment in a post on X as the Bruins prepare for the Starco Brands LA Bowl hosted by Rob Gronkowski on Dec. 16.

Oregon transfer Bryan Addison commits to UCLA football. He becomes the second defensive back to commit to the Bruins today. https://t.co/DFk67zG8j4 — James H. Williams covers UCLA football (@JHWreporter) December 13, 2023

Addison's most notable year with Oregon came in 2022, tallying a total of 30 tackles, 19 of which were solo, five passes defended, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. Throughout his tenure with Oregon football, Addison played a total of 47 games, accumulating 51 tackles, six passes defended, and four interceptions. At the start of the 2023 season however, after only four games, Addison took time away from the team due to personal reasons.

Preserving his redshirt year, he entered the transfer portal and signed with the team he was initially supposed to suit up for years ago. An Under Armour All-American and four-star prospect back in 2018, Addison committed to UCLA football fresh out of Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, California. Unfortunately, he was released from his letter of intent, which paved the way for his Oregon football years. Now it seems that the road has come full circle for the senior, who looks to conclude his collegiate career where it was presumed to begin.

UCLA football had a rather sub-par 2023, finishing the year with an overall 7-5 record. With key players testing the waters of the transfer portal and the recent loss of defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, head coach Chip Kelly has a lot of work to do this coming offseason. For now, he continues to stay positive and not let the critics get to him.

For now, the team is preparing for the Starco Brands LA Bowl where they will play Boise State in what amounts to a home game in SoFi Stadium.

Bryan Addison surely wants his last hurrah with UCLA football to be one for the books. However, for that to happen, the team needs to get their act together.