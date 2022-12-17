By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

DJ Uiagalelei has decided to hit the transfer portal recently after two seasons as the starting quarterback for Clemson. He was ultimately pulled in favor of Cade Klubnik in the ACC title game and that’s clearly resulted in him finding a new home. Per On3 Sports, Uiagalelei, an LA native, made the short trip to visit UCLA football this week over a possible move for next season.

After leading Southern California powerhouse St. John Bosco to a state championship, he took his talents to Clemson and backed up Trevor Lawrence in 2020 in their CFP Playoff run, doing quite well. Since then, however, Uiagalelei has struggled to produce. In 2021 he completed just 55.6% of his passes and threw 10 interceptions and only nine TDs. 2022 was definitely better, but the numbers were still not where he or the Tigers coaching staff would’ve hoped.

It does make sense that UCLA is dipping into the transfer portal. Starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson has declared for the NFL Draft, which means the Bruins need a replacement for him. Kent State QB Collin Schlee is another signal-caller they’ve hosted.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney spoke out earlier in the week about DJ Uiagalelei hitting the transfer portal and totally understood his decision. Via Tiger Net:

“He’s just come to the conclusion that he really needs another year,” Swinney said ahead of bowl practice starting Tuesday. “He’s got his degree, graduating next week. I knew he was going one way or the other (going pro or transferring), but he really wanted to finish — he really wanted to play. He wanted to be there with his team, but the way the rules are set up, it doesn’t really allow you to do that because you got a very small window here where he’s got to figure out what he is going do.”

Klubnik is now the main man at Clemson, so the decision to leave only makes sense for Uiagalelei. He should garner lots of interest from big schools.