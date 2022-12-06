By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

It appears that former five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has played his final game with the Clemson Tigers. On Monday, he announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

DJ Uiagalelei announced his decision with a tweet.

DJ Uiagalelei spent two seasons as the Tigers starting quarterback. Prior to taking over as the starter, he showed legitimate potential in 2019.

During his freshman season, Uiagalelei appeared sparingly as he sat behind Trevor Lawrence. In his limited time on the field, he threw for 914 yards and five touchdowns. On the ground, he added 60 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 28 total carries.

The following season, as he earned the starting nod, DJ Uiagalelei struggled to find success. While he led Clemson to a 10-3 record, he finished the season throwing for 2,246 yards, nine touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 308 yards and four touchdowns.

Throughout the 2022 season, DJ Uiagalelei once again dealt with issues on the field. He threw for 2,521 yards, 22 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 545 yards and seven touchdowns.

At times throughout the season, Clemson turned to freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik. Klubnik, a five-star recruit, and the number one quarterback in the class of 2022 played well when on the field.

Last Saturday, in the ACC Championship game, Clemson decided to see exactly what they had in Klubnik. While DJ Uiagalelei earned the start, he was not on the field for long.

Instead, Klubnik took over. With him on the field, the Tigers took down Drake Maye and North Carolina. Klubnik threw for 279 yards and one touchdown while adding 30 yards and one rushing touchdown on seven carries.

Following the game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney named Klubnik the starter. In turn, Uiagalelei made the decision to enter the transfer portal.

Based on his resume, DJ Uiagalelei will have his pick of top schools. The former five-star quarterback isn’t done just yet.