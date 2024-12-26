UCLA football has a huge week ahead, as one of the top transfer portal quarterbacks is planning a visit to Pasadena.

Joey Aguilar, a 6-foot-3 senior, tells ESPN he plans to set a visit next week to UCLA. He’s also heard from Cal, UCF, Washington State, Ole Miss, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Miami OH and WKU. UCLA is his only visit in the works, per Pete Thamel.

Aguilar entered the portal on December 24.

Expand Tweet

Aguilar completed 511 passes on 850 attempts for 6,760 yards, 56 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in two seasons at Appalachian State. He will have one more year of eligibility now that former junior college players will be eligible for the 2025 NCAA season.

What Joey Aguilar brings to UCLA football

There's no question that Aguilar isn't afraid to air it out for an offense. Appalachian State was one of the top passing offenses in the Sun Belt, and were comfortable with Aguilar under center in 25 career games. He averaged 273.0 yards per game for the Mountaineers last season.

UCLA lost both of their active QBs from last season in Ethan Garbers and Justyn Martin, so it's not underselling it to suggest that Aguilar's addition would be arguably the program's biggest win of the offseason.