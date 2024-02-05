The UCLA Bruins expect Lauren Betts to play again this season amid her recent medical absence the last few games.

The UCLA Bruins have been consistently ranked as one of the top teams in the country this season. They stayed at No. 2 in the NCAAW AP top 25 poll for most of this season but have fluctuated amid a few recent losses. One of the key reasons for UCLA Bruins rise this season has been the addition of sophomore center Lauren Betts. Betts had given the Bruins a legitimate option at center. But she's been out of the lineup recently due to an undisclosed medical reason. But Bruins fans shouldn't panic as she's expected to play again this season as per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

Cori Close said today after UCLA’s loss to Stanford that she expects Lauren Betts to play again this season. The sophomore has missed four consecutive games with an undisclosed medical reason. — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) February 4, 2024

The last game Lauren Betts played was back on Jan. 22 during the UCLA Bruins loss to Utah. She's missed the last four games against Stanford, Cal, Washington and Washington State. The Bruins have gone 2-2 in the games Betts has missed.

Betts began her college basketball career at Stanford and made the decision to enter the transfer portal amid sporadic playing time. This year, Betts stepped in immediately as the Bruins starting center. She's played in 17 games at a little over 24 minutes per game.

Betts has been averaging 15.4 points per game, 8.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots with splits of 68.3 percent shooting from the field and 64.1 percent shooting from the free throw line. The Bruins are currently 6-4 in Pac-12 Conference play and 17-4 overall. For the Bruins to be a national championship contender come the NCAA Tournament in March and to have a shot at winning the Pac-12, they will need a healthy Betts in the lineup.