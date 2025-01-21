Lauren Betts made UCLA women’s basketball history and school history on Monday, adding to the record books in the Bruins’ 72-57 victory over Baylor during the inaugural Coretta Scott King Classic. The Bruins’ star center recorded 24 points, nine rebounds and a school-record nine blocks, solidifying her role as a key force in UCLA’s undefeated season.

UCLA (18-0) set the tone early, jumping to a 17-2 lead in the first quarter behind Betts’ defensive prowess and dominance in the paint. Baylor (16-4), entering the game ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll, struggled to keep pace as UCLA’s defense stifled their offense. The Bruins outscored the Bears 42-20 in the paint and held them to just 27.5% shooting from the field.

Baylor’s Aaronette Vonleh, tasked with guarding Betts, was sidelined early due to foul trouble, leaving the Bears with limited options to counter UCLA’s height and strength inside. Betts exploited mismatches throughout the game, scoring 15 of her 24 points in the second half and extending UCLA’s lead to double digits whenever Baylor threatened a comeback.

“We thought we could neutralize Betts a little bit with Vonleh, but her foul trouble never allowed that to happen,” Baylor head coach Nicki Collen said, as reported by Cassandra Negley of Yahoo Sports. “Kyla and Kayla really battled, but ultimately, I think if we get a Vonleh typical game, then that game would have been a close finish, rather than a 15-point game.”

UCLA women's basketball secures win in first Coretta Scott King Classic

The game was part of the Coretta Scott King Classic, created to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King while celebrating female empowerment in sports. The event featured two ranked matchups, with No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Maryland playing in the nightcap.

Betts’ school block record, previously set at seven, had been shared with Corinne Costa. Betts achieved that milestone in her last game against Penn State on January 15. Costa reached the seven-block mark four times during her career from 2011 to 2014, per Doug Feinberg of The Associated Press.

UCLA will continue its East Coast road trip against Rutgers on Thursday, while Baylor will face No. 9 TCU on Sunday. The Bruins remain one of only two unbeaten teams in Division I women’s basketball.