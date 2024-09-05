UConn Athletics has been in talks to join the Big 12 conference, a move that would take place in 2026. However, conference commissioner Brett Yormark has announced that the Big 12 is pausing the expansion. Thus, UConn AD David Benedict released an elaborate statement in response to the news.

Below is a key excerpt from Benedict's release, via the UConn Athletics website:

“Undoubtedly, many of you have followed recent media reports about the Big 12's renewed interest in UConn as a conference member. It is always our objective to put UConn in the very best position for future success, so we did engage in exploratory dialogue with the Big 12. Ultimately, the Big 12 determined that it will pause on conversations about membership expansion.

“I encourage all who care deeply about the Huskies to pause and reflect. Certainly, it is flattering to be courted; it says a lot about UConn and what others think of us. Further, we have enjoyed tremendous success since our return to the BIG EAST in 2020, which has included 36 conference championships (across all conferences in which we are affiliated) and, of course, our back-to-back NCAA men's basketball titles.

“No matter our conference home, our mission has been, and will always be, to provide an exceptional academic and athletic experience to the outstanding young men and women who proudly wear the UConn uniform. It is our North Star, and we must never forget the shining principle which guides our everyday work.”

It appears the Huskies could stay in the Big East for the long term. It is unclear if UConn and the Big 12 will resume talks to join together. Brett Yorkmark stated the conference will “focus attention and resources to ushering in a new era of collegiate athletics,” per a release provided by Ross Delinger.

Regardless of what happens, UConn aims to continue being a premier athletic program, as empathized by David Benedict.