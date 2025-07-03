Despite all the outside noise, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese continues to live her best life during her second year in the WNBA. Reese has been putting up monster numbers for the Sky and was recently named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging a double-double of 19.7 points and 17.0 rebounds on top of 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals as Chicago went 2-1 in a three-game stretch. She also shot 48.9% from the field.

With her personality, spunk, and charisma, the Windy City has embraced her since being drafted by the Sky as the seventh overall pick in 2024. Though originally from Maryland, the 23-year-old Reese has swiftly become a proud representative of Chicago.

She, however, made revelations that might get her honorary Chicagoan card revoked.

Reese sheepishly admitted in a series of tweets on X that she hasn't been to a few iconic food spots in the city.

“Don’t judge me, but I’ve been in Chicago for a year now and still haven’t been to Portillo's,” wrote the Sky forward, referring to the chain known for its hot dogs and sandwiches.

When a fan mentioned Uncle Remus, which supposedly makes the best fried chicken in Chicago, Reese had a similar response.

“Never been there either lmaoooo,” said Reese.

In another tweet, she wrote: “I haven’t been to Italian Fiesta either.” It's a pizza place beloved by Chicagoans, including former president Barack Obama.

Sky fans couldn't help but lightheartedly roast Reese a little bit for her, um, blasphemous statements.

“Angel trying to get jumped today, I see,” observed @nette7474.

@anothermarz echoed the joke: “So you just gonna keep digging the knife deeper?”

@CalebsAurora expressed his disbelief: “Nah, this one is diabolical.”

“Oh, you need to change this today!” suggested @___lovelani.

“Angel, you’re killing me!” added Tom Riddle.

When she's done correcting her terrible sins in the eyes of Chicagoans, Reese will look to continue her laudable campaign and help the Sky improve, as they remain in the bottom half of the team standings with a 5-11 record.

The Sky will face the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.