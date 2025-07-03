Following the conclusion of the NBA Draft last week, there are now two Reese siblings playing professional basketball. Angel Reese is a budding star with the Chicago Sky in the WNBA, while her brother Julian was a free agent signing with the Los Angeles Lakers after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Obviously Angel Reese’s spot in the WNBA is secured, but for her brother, it’s not as certain. After his signing, Julian Reese will accompany the Lakers to NBA Summer League, presumably both at the California Classic and in Las Vegas. With how precarious his situation is, Angel revealed the strong advice she gave to Julian Reese after he signed his contract, as per Taylyn Hadley of Bleacher Report.

“Opportunity. You’ve got to maximize it because you don’t get these opportunities twice,” Angel Reese said. “I told him to show up first and make sure you’re at the front of the line for drills.”

“He doesn’t have the opportunity to slack off,” Angel continued. “He has to maximize it and really push through and really show his all, because it’s now or never. I think he has a really great opportunity, especially with the Lakers and what they need in the frontcourt.”

The first opportunity Julian will get to prove himself in game action is on Saturday, July 5 when the Lakers open summer league play at the California Classic. It’s possible that Julian is in contention for a two-way contract spot once the Lakers’ regular season roster. What’s more likely is he comes to training camp and ends up in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.

While Angel Reese has established herself as one of the premier rebounders and point-forwards in the WNBA, Julian plays more of a traditional forward game. During his final season at Maryland, he averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots. Julian had entered the transfer portal, but was out of eligibility and thus turned pro.

More Chicago Sky News
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) drives past Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Sky take action to combat cyber bullying against WNBA playersJackson Stone ·
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) handles the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Angel Reese’s message to mom after historic gameRussell Steinberg ·
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after being called for a technical foul in the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Sky’s Angel Reese sets WNBA rebounding record after win vs. SparksRichard Pereira ·
Joy Taylor Caitlin Clark
Joy Taylor reveals why she thinks Caitlin Clark is popularAutumn Hawkins ·
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese protects the ball over Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones during the second half at Gateway Center Arena at College Park.
Angel Reese boldly claims Sky ‘set the tone’ after win over SparksJess Koffie ·
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during the first half at Wintrust Arena.
Sky’s Angel Reese makes child’s wish come true in adorable fan momentBenedetto Vitale ·