Following the conclusion of the NBA Draft last week, there are now two Reese siblings playing professional basketball. Angel Reese is a budding star with the Chicago Sky in the WNBA, while her brother Julian was a free agent signing with the Los Angeles Lakers after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Obviously Angel Reese’s spot in the WNBA is secured, but for her brother, it’s not as certain. After his signing, Julian Reese will accompany the Lakers to NBA Summer League, presumably both at the California Classic and in Las Vegas. With how precarious his situation is, Angel revealed the strong advice she gave to Julian Reese after he signed his contract, as per Taylyn Hadley of Bleacher Report.

“Opportunity. You’ve got to maximize it because you don’t get these opportunities twice,” Angel Reese said. “I told him to show up first and make sure you’re at the front of the line for drills.”

“He doesn’t have the opportunity to slack off,” Angel continued. “He has to maximize it and really push through and really show his all, because it’s now or never. I think he has a really great opportunity, especially with the Lakers and what they need in the frontcourt.”

The first opportunity Julian will get to prove himself in game action is on Saturday, July 5 when the Lakers open summer league play at the California Classic. It’s possible that Julian is in contention for a two-way contract spot once the Lakers’ regular season roster. What’s more likely is he comes to training camp and ends up in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.

While Angel Reese has established herself as one of the premier rebounders and point-forwards in the WNBA, Julian plays more of a traditional forward game. During his final season at Maryland, he averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots. Julian had entered the transfer portal, but was out of eligibility and thus turned pro.