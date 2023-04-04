Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

UConn Basketball star Adama Sanogo had the perfect message to his parents after leading the Huskies to the national title over San Diego State.

Sanogo just won the Most Outstanding Player award for the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and with that, he couldn’t help but reflect on his journey to where he is today. When asked about what he wants to say to his mother and father halfway across the world, the 21-year-old said, “Anything is possible just being yourself.”

Adama Sanogo's message to his parents: "Anything is possible just being yourself" pic.twitter.com/o43czfJDmx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2023

Born in Mali where his dad runs a car wash business, Adama Sanogo moved alone to the US even without knowing English and worked his way to becoming a star for the Huskies, per Front Office Sports. Apparently, he almost opted to France before deciding on pursuing basketball in the US.

Sure enough, he made the right decision. Now, he can proudly call himself a champion and one of the best players in UConn basketball’s history.

Sanogo was impactful for the Huskies as they dominated the Aztecs in the title game, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and one block. UConn was never threatened in the showdown as they took the 76-59 win. Overall in the tournament, the 21-year-old big man averaged 19.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

It remains to be seen what will Sanogo do next after helping the Huskies win the title. Of course they can opt to return to UConn and run it back. However, with nothing left to prove in college, he could very well opt to go pro and try the NBA. Whatever he chooses to do, though, his parents will certainly be proud of him.