UConn Basketball coach Dan Hurley has heard what all the doubters have to say about his team before and during the season. Now, they better listen to him.

After guiding then Huskies to the 2023 national championship over San Diego State, Hurley opened up about their journey and how several people expressed their doubt that the Huskies can compete for the championship. The Huskies were not even in the Top 10 in the overall seeding and were the no. 4 seed in the West behind Kansas, UCLA and Gonzaga.

In the end, however, they are the last team standing and even paved their way to the title in a dominant fashion. They won all their six games in the NCAA Tournament with an average lead of 20 points, which is the fourth biggest winning margin since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

“They buried us before the season and then they buried us in the mid-point … We had the chip on our shoulder,” Hurley said, via CBS Sports.

Dan Hurley and UConn basketball definitely deserved the win and recognition. You got to appreciate the fact that they also silenced all their doubters not only with their words, but also with their play. Even before the title game, there was never any doubt they’re going to come out victorious.

For what it’s worth, Hurley was absolutely hyped up about the win. And who could blame him? As he said, they have been seeking for that fifth title for years. Now, they finally got no. 5.

"WE'VE BEEN STRIVING FOR NO. 5… NOW WE GOT OUR OWN!" Awesome moment for Dan Hurley and the Huskies pic.twitter.com/dzMgA7HfXF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2023

Congratulations, UConn!