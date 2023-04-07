Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

UConn guard Jordan Hawkins will declare for the 2023 NBA Draft, according to a Friday tweet from ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony.

“UConn’s Jordan Hawkins, a potential lottery pick, will declare for the 2023 NBA draft, he told @malika_andrews on ESPN’s NBA Today,” Givony wrote. “Hawkins starred in UConn’s national championship run.”

Jordan Hawkins broke the news on an episode of NBA Today with ESPN journalist Malika Andrews.

“After having long talks with my coaching staff and my family, I would like to thank God first and foremost, I would like to thank my family for all the support, and I would like to thank coach (Dan) Hurley for believing in me,” Hawkins said. “With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.”

A former four-star recruit from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, Jordan Hawkins committed to the Huskies over offers from Clemson, Louisville, Maryland, Marquette, Xavier and Pittsburgh, among others, according to 247Sports. He placed second on the Huskies’ roster in scoring with 16.2 points per game and third with a 38.8% shooting percentage from the 3-point line.

UConn ended the season with a 31-8 overall record and a 13-7 record against conference opponents. Though they fell in the Big East tournament, the team made it to the National Championship with wins over Arkansas, Gonzaga and Miami.

Hawkins scored 16 points and grabbed four rebounds during the team’s 76-59 win over San Diego State in the National Championship. Three different Huskies, including junior forward Adama Sanogo and senior guard Tristen Newton, scored in double figures for UConn. Both Sanogo and Newton earned double-doubles during the title win.

Jordan Hawkins shared a memorable moment with his mom while being interviewed after the championship win.

“This is so overwhelming,” she said. “I’m so proud. So proud.

“We talked about this forever. Now that it’s here, it’s unexplainable. It’s just unexplainable. My baby did it. He did it.”