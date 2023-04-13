UConn Huskies star center Adama Sanogo will enter the 2023 NBA Draft, according to basketball insider Adam Zagoria.

Sanogo averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 0.8 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game in the 2022-23 season, shooting 60.6 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from 3.

A two-time All-Big East selection, Sanogo was named the 2023 NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player while leading UConn’s men’s basketball program to their first championship since 2014.

.@UConnMBB star Adama Sanogo plans to enter the NBA Draft, per sources I spoke to Ray Allen and several NBA scouts about him for @njdotcom https://t.co/sWkKcUg4QD — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 13, 2023

At 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, Sanogo is going to be undersized for his position as far as height goes. Nonetheless, Sanogo has an NBA-ready body that he routinely uses to shift opponents around in the paint for boards or seal them inside while looking to score.

Furthermore, he excels with a traditional big man’s skillset, scoring the bulk of his points in the low post. Adept at scoring over either shoulder, Sanogo often uses a jump hook that highlights his touch around the rim and makes it that much more difficult for him to be stopped despite being a bit shorter than the average center.

At the NBA level, his playing time will also be determined by his ability to keep defenses honest.

To that point though, Sanogo has shown himself to be a solid pick-and-pop option. He won’t be confused for a 3-point specialist any time soon. Nonetheless, as a player that’s developed consistently throughout the course of his career, the Mali native inspires confidence in his ability to stretch the floor.

Again, Sanogo is more or less a one-position player, so he could even go undrafted.

Still, expect him to earn a shot at an NBA roster spot in 2023-24.