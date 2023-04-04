Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dan Hurley and UConn Basketball finally got their “One Shining Moment,” and Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul couldn’t be happier for them.

Hurley guided UConn to the 2023 national championship against San Diego State on Monday, beating the Aztecs 76-59. Naturally after the win, many heaped praise on Hurley and his Huskies for an incredible run to the title, during which they absolutely dominated the competition and left no doubt that they are deserving finalists and victors.

It is the team’s fifth NCAA Tournament title overall and first in the Hurley era. It is also the 50-year-old coach’s first trophy from the competition, making the achievement even more special.

Chris Paul understands how important it is for UConn basketball and especially for Hurley, who came from basketball royalty as the son of coaching legend Bob Hurley and brother of former Duke star Bobby Hurley. With that, he could only tweet: “Nothing like ‘One Shining Moment.'”

Nothing like “One Shining Moment” — Chris Paul (@CP3) April 4, 2023

For what it’s worth, it’s clear how ecstatic Dan Hurley and the UConn basketball players are following the win. The veteran coach couldn’t hold back his excitement as he celebrated the program’s fifth title, highlighting how long they waited and how hard they worked just to get title no. 5 for the Huskies. He also made sure to let their doubters know what they accomplished.

"WE'VE BEEN STRIVING FOR NO. 5… NOW WE GOT OUR OWN!" Awesome moment for Dan Hurley and the Huskies pic.twitter.com/dzMgA7HfXF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2023

It’s an incredible moment for Hurley and UConn, and they earned it. They are the new collegiate basketball champions, and they deserve to cherish every moment it as long as they want.

Congratulations, Huskies!