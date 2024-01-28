UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley is calling his team's performance against Xavier one of the best he's seen all-time.

UConn basketball put together one of the best performances in school history Sunday, whipping Xavier 99-56. The Huskies went on a 20-0 run in the first half and never looked back after that.

“Obviously (that was) one of our best performances. Both ends of the court, backboard, the depth was there,” head coach Dan Hurley said, per the Hartford Courant. “It was great to rise to the moment and put forth our best effort in front of a bunch of champions today.”

UConn basketball's rout also was one for the history books. The 43-point win over Xavier Sunday was its second-largest margin of victory ever in a Big East game and its largest since 2008 against Cincinnati, per ESPN. Jim Calhoun was leading the Huskies back then. It was also the Huskies’ third-ever Big East win by at least 40 points.

The Huskies are putting together another outstanding season. The team is 18-2 on the year and ranked no.1 in the Associated Press poll of the nation's top 25 Division 1 basketball teams. The Huskies also have a 8-1 record in the Big East conference, good for first in that league. The Huskies also have quality wins out of conference, defeating Gonzaga, Texas, Indiana and North Carolina. The school is looking every bit the part of a team that can win another national championship this season.

UConn basketball is now on an eight game winning-streak. The team looks to make it nine in a row when they play Providence on Wednesday. The game tips off at 8:30 Eastern. Providence is 14-6 on the year.