Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson explained how the loss to UConn earlier in the month was a learning experience.

Indiana basketball is off to an impressive 5-1 start to begin the 2023-24 campaign and has now won two straight games after beating Louisville and Harvard. Their only loss so far came to the defending national champion UConn Huskies, who won March Madness earlier in the year in dominant fashion.

That defeat was a 77-57 blowout where the Hoosiers truly looked overmatched. When reflecting on the UConn game, head coach Mike Woodson explained how it proved to be a measuring stick for this program.

Via 247Sports:

“They kind of showed us what it's like to win at a high level, to win a national championship. It's definitely something you can learn from,” the Indiana basketball HC said.

Uconn may have lost several key players from their title-winning squad, but they're still a powerhouse out of the Big East and have yet to lose, going 7-0. However, Dan Hurley's team will face Kansas, North Carolina, and Gonzaga over the next few weeks. It will be a good test.

Indiana basketball was absolutely bodied down low in the Huskies contest, getting outrebounded 43-17. UConn also dished out 19 assists to just six for the Hoosiers. It became rather clear there is a major difference in the two programs, at least at this point in the season.

Woodson expressed his desire to face UConn again later in the campaign and perhaps that could happen in March Madness. The Hoosiers will focus on what's ahead right now though, with Maryland on Friday and Michigan next Tuesday. The Jayhawks on December 16th could be their toughest matchup since the Huskies, too.