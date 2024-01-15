UConn is at the top.

The UConn men's basketball program was expected to drop off a little bit after winning the national championship a year ago. Now, the Huskies have claimed the top spot in the AP Top 25 poll after a long list of upsets over the past week. This is the first time the UConn basketball team has been ranked No. 1 since 2009, and here is the top-10 teams:

UConn Purdue Kansas North Carolina Houston Tennessee Duke Kentucky Baylor Memphis

There were a ton of upsets to ranked teams over the past week. Purdue lost to Nebraska by 16 in a stunner. Colorado State fell to Boise State on the road, and Houston lost to Iowa State all on the same night. On Wednesday, all of Clemson, Tennessee, Kansas, Marquette, and Oklahoma lost.

But, meanwhile, the UConn basketball team won against Xavier and Georgetown, and the Huskies have won five straight games since losing to Seton Hall by double digits in December.

The Huskies have a tough road ahead of them with a top-25 showdown against Creighton on Wednesday and then games against Villanova and Xavier, and they will want to try to hold on to the No. 1 ranking for as long as possible.

But, they have continued to find ways to win, even with various injuries throughout the year. Regardless, the national champions are playing like the best team in the country once again. If they can get through conference play without any blemishes, they should enter The Big Dance as one of the favorites to win the whole tournament.