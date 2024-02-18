Dan Hurley spitting facts here.

UConn basketball has a target on their backs after winning a national championship last season, beating the San Diego State Aztecs in the title game. And by no surprise, the Huskies are living up to expectations once again in 2023-24. Saturday's massive 81-53 victory over No. 4 Marquette proved why UConn is the real deal, improving to 23-2 in the process. They're also ranked No. 1 in the country.

Following the win, head coach Dan Hurley spoke on the well-balanced attack from his squad in this one. Via ESPN:

“You play elite offense, you play elite defense and you’re a great rebounding team and you play harder than the opponent, it doesn’t give them a lot of places to go,” Hurley said.

The Huskies were dominant on both ends of the floor, outrebounding the Golden Eagles 39-25 and dishing out 24 assists compared to just nine for their opponents. They also shot 46% from the field and 37% from three-point land. It was an elite performance.

Big man Donovan Clingan led the charge with an impressive stat line of 17 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists. Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer both finished in double figures, too. Beating a program like Marquette by 28 points just sheds light on how good UConn basketball is and why they're considered a contender in March Madness. Despite some turnover with their roster from 2022-23, the Huskies are still extremely talented.

Uconn ranks first in the country in offensive rating and 34th in defensive rating. They're also top-five in several other notable categories. Hurley's group is enjoying a 13-game winning streak and will be looking to extend that to 14 on Tuesday against the Creighton Blue Jays.