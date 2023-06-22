After a standout season that included 31 wins and a national championship victory, the UConn men's basketball team has agreed to terms on a new contract with head coach Dan Hurley, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The six-year contract will pay Hurley $31.5 million and earn him nearly $33 million in guaranteed money, making him one of the highest paid coaches in the sport.

With the extension, Hurley will be under contract through the 2028-29 season- and he stands to earn even more money in the deal with athletic and academic-based incentives.

Hurley, the son of Bob Hurley, one of the winningest high school basketball coaches of all time, and the brother of former Duke Blue Devils star and current Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley, has basketball running through his veins.

Hurley began his coaching career as an assistant at his father's high school, St. Anthony's in New Jersey, a school that is now closed, before moving onto Rutgers as an assistant.

From there, Hurley jumped into the head coaching ranks at Wagner, where he quickly rebounded from a 13-17 first year to a 25-6 record in year two.

A struggling Rhode Island program took notice and hired Hurley ahead of the 2012-13 season. In what has become a career pattern, Hurley took a team that went 8-21 in his first year to two NCAA Tournament berths in his last two seasons before UConn basketball came calling.

It took Hurley a couple seasons, but he returned UConn basketball to national relevance with top-tier recruiting and team-building skills, as they have gone 104-55 with three tournament berths and a national title since his hire.

The Huskies are set to lose three of their best players in the NBA Draft. But as long as Hurley paces the sidelines, the program will be just fine.