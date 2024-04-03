The UConn basketball program is back in the Final Four, and head coach Dan Hurley has been making the rounds in the media, with The Pat McAfee Show being his latest appearance. Hurley's mental health struggles during his playing days with the Seton Hall basketball program have been discussed before, but he opened up more about them during his interview today.
“I ws in a deep depression man. I was locked in my dorm room,” Dan Hurley said on The Pat McAfee show. “I played a game at St. John's, my brother, we played a doubleheader at MSG. My brother played the Knicks that same day, and we played St. John's. I think I went 1-for-12 from the field, I got off to a horrific start to my season. I went and met my brother that night, late night, I'm not going to tell you where in the city, we might have had a couple of beers and talked about it. I kind of asked him permission to step away from basketball at that point, because it was just eating me up to struggle so much and I was in such a bad place. …I basically locked myself in my dorm for a couple of days and refused to leave. There weren't cell phones back then, so people were just knocking and slamming on my door trying to find me and I just held up and the first person I really talked to in that room was Sister Catherine.”
Hurley's mental health struggles stemmed from being “in the shadow” of his father, a legendary high school coach at St. Anthony, and his older brother, Bobby Hurley, a star player at Duke who went on to play in the NBA. Bobby Hurley was in a car crash that hampered his NBA career, and he is now the head coach at Arizona State.
Bobby Hurley was an assistant on Dan Hurley's staff at Wagner, and the two have worked their way up the ranks in the college game. Dan Hurley is trying to add his second national title with UConn with two more wins.
Dan Hurley is no longer in the shadow
For much of Dan Hurley's coaching career, he felt as if he had not accomplished as much as his father or brother did. That is no longer the case after what he has done with the UConn basketball program.
Not only has Dan Hurley won a national championship, but he has a great chance to win back-to-back championships for the first time since Billy Donovan did it with Florida. He is running arguably the best college basketball program as things currently stand.
UConn will take on Alabama on Saturday in the semifinal, and will take on either Purdue or NC State in the championship game on Monday if the Huskies beat Alabama.