Dan Hurley has built something special with the UConn basketball team, and now there are some other schools that have been trying to sway him into leaving. Hurley hasn't budged. His Huskies have won back-to-back national championships and they did so in dominant fashion. Every single NCAA Tournament win the last two years has been by double digits. UConn has been the class of college basketball, but Hurley admitted that down the road he could explore the NBA.
One team that tried to snag Dan Hurley this offseason was Kentucky basketball. The Wildcats lost head coach John Calipari to Arkansas and they wanted to make the best hire possible. Getting Hurley would've been massive, but he doesn't want to leave UConn basketball… yet.
“Maybe just burnout at this point for me,” Hurley said in regards to what it would take for him to leave UConn during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. “Just, you know, pushing too hard and probably just breaking down at some point. Just because you just can't keep up the intensity and the energy and the output. And then maybe down the road if I could grow up a little bit, mature, you know, mature a little bit with the emotions, maybe the NBA down the road.”
Right now, however, it's clear that Dan Hurley wants to stay put at UConn basketball. Turning down the huge offer that Kentucky gave to him proved that. Hurley is one of the best coaches in the game right now and just about any team would be happy to have them as their coach.
Hurley could've left if he wanted to, but he decided that he is going to stay at UConn and chase a third straight national title. It'll obviously be difficult, but this 2024 Huskies team was as dominant as ever.
Would Dan Hurley be a good NBA coach?
Dan Hurley is clearly one of the best college basketball coaches in the country right now, and whenever a coach has success like this at the college level, people start to wonder if that coach can succeed in the NBA. That is what is happening right now with Hurley. The thing is, the two levels are extremely different, and it's very difficult to find success in both college and the pros. It's the same in other sports, as well. Obviously, there are people that do make the move and transition to the NBA well, but it doesn't work out so well for others.
So far, Hurley has been successful at every level that he has coached, and it would intriguing to watch him coach in the NBA some day.