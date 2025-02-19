UConn basketball seemed to have figured some things out following a massive road win against Creighton last week, but now it seems as if the Huskies are lost again. Dan Hurley's club backed up an epic collapse on Saturday against Seton Hall with another sleepless performance on Tuesday night at home against Villanova.

The Wildcats took a 14-point lead in the second half against UConn, and Hurley's club seemed to be on the verge of suffering a second consecutive stunning loss. However, a late run got UConn back into it and it was eventually able to sneak out of there with a 66-59 win to get back on track.

This was the latest in a series of roller coaster games for the Huskies in Big East play. In wins and in losses, the last time that UConn played a game that wasn't hanging in the balance in the second half was on Jan. 11 against Georgetown, so its fans have had plenty of stress late in games.

As it turns out, Hurley is also getting tired of the tense moments game in and game out. After the win against Villanova, he dropped a hilarious quote on how these tight affairs make him feel.

Expand Tweet

“You can add this one to down 14 against DePaul, win at Marquette, heartbreaker against St. John's in a game where you're minus-15 in turnovers and it's a one possession game with 30 seconds to go, win at Creighton, lose that over the weekend and now get down 14 against this team and win,” Hurley said. “I can't imagine what our fans — I know what my nerves are like. My f*****g Oura Ring is ready to explode.”

Hurley and the Huskies would have been getting dangerously close to the bubble with another bad loss, but they should be just fine for now after coming away with the win. This UConn basketball team can't afford too many more slip-ups during the rest of the season, but it will have a chance for arguably its best win yet on Sunday. Hurley and company will travel to Madison Square Garden seeking revenge against No. 10 St. John's, so they should be extra motivated to keep their winning ways going.