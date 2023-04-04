Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Huskies finally did it! In one of the most epic runs to the top of the NCAA Tournament, the University of Connecticut squad took down San Diego State University to win it all. It was the end of a dominant run that saw the Huskies decimate most of their competition. After the game, UConn Basketball head coach Dan Hurley seemingly called out… someone? We’re not quite sure who, but that’s what he did.

“I’m just mostly proud of the way we’ve done it and with the type of people that we’ve done it, the way we recruit young players, develop young players,” UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley said. “We do it without cheating. We do it without lying.”

Perhaps Hurley is calling out the underhanded methods some programs allegedly do to recruit players. UConn basketball is one of the best programs in the country, but they’re not a recruiting powerhouse on the same level as Duke or other top programs. This might just be Hurley’s way of saying that this championship was “built, not bought”.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In any case, UConn proved that their number four seeding entering the tournament was way too low. The Huskies made mincemeat out of most of their opponents. Prior to the finals against SDSU, UConn’s closest win was a 13-point victory against Miami in the semi-finals. Not even the Aztecs’ white-hot momentum could slow down the freight train that was the Huskies.

Now, UConn has firmly placed itself in the conversation of best basketball program in the country (not that they weren’t included in the first place). The Huskies have five of the last 25 NCAA championships, rivalling Duke, Kentucky, and other elite teams in the nation. If you had any doubts about Dan Hurley’s team, this run all but erased those.