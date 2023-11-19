UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley is commenting on the perimeter shooting of Indiana after the Huskies defeated the Hoosiers Sunday.

Shots fired. UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley is throwing some criticism at Indiana after the Huskies blew out the Hoosiers, 77-57 on Sunday. UConn basketball put together an impressive performance in all-phases of the game to get the win. Hurley had some ideas after as to why UConn had so much success.

“Just paint, paint, paint for them. The 3-point line is not something that, at this point, is a strength for them,” Hurley said, per The Indy Star. The comments raised a few eyebrows across the college basketball landscape.

Tough to win without quality perimeter shooting in 2023. https://t.co/r5gilUHvA4 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 19, 2023

The UConn-Indiana game was a seven point contest at halftime, but the Huskies outscored Indiana by 13 in the second half to turn the game into a blowout. Indiana certainly struggled from the 3-point line, shooting only 23 percent for the game from 3. The real difference in the game, though, was rebounding. UConn decimated the Hoosiers on the glass, 47-25. UConn had 18 offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive and give their offense another chance to score. It worked well for the Huskies.

Indiana shot 38 percent for the game, and struggled on the stat sheet in nearly every category. The Huskies not only rebounded the Hoosiers, but they led in assists, blocks, and steals. The Huskies committed 13 turnovers, to 12 for Indiana.

The college basketball season is still young, but there's certainly room for improvement for Indiana. The team was shooting 27 percent from the three-point line for the season before Sunday's game. Indiana does have talent, however, and that starts with sophomore center Kel'el Ware. Ware is averaging a double-double on the season, with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Indiana will certainly rely on their center as the team progresses through the season. Ware finished the game against UConn with 11 points and 8 rebounds.

No. 5 UConn is now 4-0 on the season. Indiana falls to 3-1.