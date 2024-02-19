The top team in the nation takes the court as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a UConn-Creighton prediction and pick.

UConn comes into the game ranked first in the nation. They are 24-2 on the year and 14-1 in conference play. The first loss of the year came against Kansas, falling by four. They bounced back to beat UNC, Pine-Bluff, and Gonzaga, but they would lose their conference opener. UConn would fall on the road 75-60 in that game. Since then, they have been great. They have now won 14 straight games, incolduing the last three by over 20 points. Last time out, it was an 81-53 win over a fourth-ranked Marquette.

Meanwhile, Creighton comes in at 19-7 on the year, and 10-5 in the conference, good for third place in the Big East. They are coming in off of three straight wins. First, they won on the road over Xavier before beating Geortgetown at home. They then avenged an earlier loss, beating Butler 79-57 on the road last time out. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this year. In the first game, UConn went on a 13-2 run between the end of the first half and beginning of the second to build a lead. They would go on to win 62-48.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: UConn-Creighton Odds

UConn: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -146

Creighton: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 144.5 (-120)

Under: 144.5 (-120)

How to Watch UConn vs. Crieghton

Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

TV: FS1

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

UConn comes in ranked second in KenPom's adjusted ratings this year. They are third in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 11th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 23rd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting fifth in the nation in effective field goal percentage. UConn has been a great shooting team inside the arc, sitting fourth in the nation in two-point field goal percentage this year.

UConn has been led by the combination of Cam Spencer, Alex Karaban, and Tristen Newton this year. Spencer leads the team with 15.2 points per game this year while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from three. Newton comes into the game with 15.0 points per game, this year, and he leads the team with 5.8 assists per game. Karban has 14.6 points per game and is shooting 52.3 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, two other players come into the game with over ten points per game on the year.

UConn sits 43rd in the nation in rebounds per game, but they are 12th in the nation in offensive rebound percentage while sitting 43rd in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year. This is led by Newton, who comes in with 6.7 rebounds per game this year, still, most of his are on the defensive end. The major offensive rebounding threat is Donovan Clingan. He comes in with 6.45rebounds per game, with nearly three rebounds per game being on the offensive side. Further, he scores 12.3 points per game, while shooting 64.4 percent.

On defense, UConn is eighth in the nation in points against per game this year. They sit fifth in opponent effective field goal percentage this year as well. UConn forces people into the middle, where one of their big men often causes difficult shots this year. They are 11th in the nation in blocks this year and eighth in the nation in block percentage this year. Clingan leads the way here with 2.2 blocks per game this year, while Samson Johnson adds 1.0 blocks per game. Further, Cam Spencer has 1.5 steals per game this year.

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton is 13th this year in KenPom adjusted efficiency rankings and has been solid on both sides of the court. They are 18th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 24th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Creighton is 26th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting third in effective field goal percentage. Baylor Scheierman leads the way this year. He comes into the game with 18.7 points per game this year. Further, he has 4.0 assists per game. He is one of three guys averaging over 17 points per game on the season. Trey Alexander comes in with 17.2 points per game and also is dishing the ball well, with 4.7 assists per game. Rounding out the top guys is Ryan Kalkbrenner. He comes in with 17.2 points per game while shooting 64.1 percent from the field this year.

Creighton comes in ranked 37th in the nation in rebounds per game on the year and first in the nation in defensive rebounds per game. This is led by Scheierman and Kalkbrenner as well. Scheirerman comes into the game with 8.7 rebounds per game this year, while Kalkbrenner comes in with 7.4 rebounds per game. Trey Alexander has also been solid, with 6.1 rebounds per game on the year.

Creighton is 88th in the nation in points against per game this year, while sitting 18th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. One of the big helps is Kalkbrenner. He comes into the game with 2.7 blocks per game, while consistently forcing bad shots down low. Meanwhile, Trey Alexander has 1.2 steals per game, but this is an area Creighton can improve. They averaged just 3.8 steals per game this year while turning the ball over 10.6 times per game.

Final UConn-Creighton Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great game. UConn is coming off a huge win, but Creighton has been playing well as of late. UConn has covered in five of their last seven games overall. Creighton has covered in each of their last three games. With Creighton being at home, they would be able to keep it close with quality rebounding. Expect Creighton to keep it close, driving up the score.

Final UConn-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Over 144.5 (-120)