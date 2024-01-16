Geno Auriemma's NIL era and transfer portal takes ignite fiery reactions from Mississippi State's Lauren Park-Lane, Kaiti Jones.

In the wake of UConn women's basketball's 92-49 victory over St. John's, Huskies coach Geno Auriemma's commentary on the modern collegiate athletic environment has sparked social media controversy, with some thinking he was taking a dig at Mississippi State women's basketball point guard Lauren Park-Lane.

In a press briefing following UConn's game against St. John on Jan. 13, Auriemma pointed out the stark differences in the St. John's roster compared to the one that previously beat UConn, attributing the change to the transfer portal's impact.

Auriemma’s remarks drew particular attention when he questioned, “How do you coach in an environment where the players feel like they owe you nothing and you owe them everything?”

“It's unfortunate, because at a school like St. John's … you got a player that's really, really good that you coached the hell out of and made them who they are, like what happened to Seton Hall last year, and that kid goes ‘Yeah, I think I can make more money somewhere else,'” Auriemma said in a video post by UConn on SNY on X, formerly Twitter. “Okay, well you wouldn’t have been this good if it wasn’t for the coaching staff you have right now. So again, it becomes just a transaction.”

"How do you coach in an environment where the players feel like they owe you nothing and you owe them everything?" Geno Auriemma talks about the challenges of coaching with NIL and the transfer portal: pic.twitter.com/yzBvAmHyrF — UConn on SNY (@SNYUConn) January 13, 2024

For some, Auriemma's comments didn't sit right. Lauren Park-Lane and Kaiti Jones of Mississippi State women's basketball were notably vocal in their responses. Park, who transferred from Seton Hall last year, rebuked the Auriemma's claim – although he did not name her directly – suggesting her decision was not financially motivated.

“Whewww, 🙂🙃 I still have eligibility left so imma just save my comments,” Park-Lane said in a quote tweet of Auriemma's presser.

In a separate tweet she added, “To say I left MY 4 year university for money is reckless.”

Jones, the Bulldogs' strength and conditioning coach, defended Park-Lane, also quote tweeting the video of Auriemma.

“Keep my PGs name out your mouth. She transferred as a grad transfer. Last I checked, dedicating 4 years of your eligibility to a university is a completion of the agreed upon commitment,” Jones said. “She wants to compete for championships not a paycheck.”

The UConn coach did acknowledge his program's somewhat insulated status, attributing the strong player-coach bonds to UConn's reputation.

There aren’t a whole lot of high-level players coming to play at Connecticut leaving for a better opportunity, so I’m kind of fortunate in that regard,” Auriemma said, via Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant. “We have pretty strong relationships with our best players … That’s the reason why most of us got into this job. We enjoy the relationship that we would build with our players for four years.”

Meanwhile, Lauren Park-Lane's decision to join Mississippi State, as stated in a previous April 2023 interview with Stefan Krajisnik of the Clarion Ledger, was influenced by the team's dynamics and the personal relationship with assistant coach Gabe Lazo.

“It set them apart, just the relationship that I have with coach Lazo,” Park-Lane said previously. “I couldn't say no to Mississippi State just based on the fact that I got the opportunity to play with them. It was like a natural click. We just got it together.”