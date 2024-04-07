The UConn basketball team is something of a machine. The Huskies have dominated their first four games in the NCAA Tournament, and more of the same is expected when they take on Alabama in the national semifinal. Head coach Dan Hurley has a dynamic team that excels in nearly all measurable areas and combines their overall skill with a tendency to outwork and outhustle all their opponents.
Dan Hurley is a man of many superstitions 😅 pic.twitter.com/FqDJth5fpy
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) April 6, 2024
But as strong as the 35-3 Huskies are, it's not all business. Hurley is a coach with multiple superstitions, and his players are quite aware of his tendencies and idiosyncrasies. Those players have no problems revealing Hurley's off-beat processes and they are able to laugh at their coach — without disrespecting him.
Forward Alex Karaban spoke about Hurley's love of M&Ms and that he will regularly have eight pieces of the candy before games, and the colors of those candies correspond to the team that the Huskies are playing on a given night.
Another superstition that Hurley employs involves shooting the basketball. He will make two shots from halfcourt before every UConn practice. While Hurley can't match his brother Bobby Hurley's playing career — he was a star guard at Duke — he shows he can hit from long distance with his halfcourt proficiency.
The third superstition involves Hurley's underwear. He wears underwear with dragons on them during the NCAA tournament. “I like the lucky underwear,” Karaban said with a big smile. “So far it's working and they can't stop it.”
UConn center Donovan Clingan offered his take on the superstitions as well. “Nothing gets in the way of them,” Clingan said. “You don't want to even think about that. It keeps coach focused and it's quite intense.”
Huskies have multiple weapons
The superstitions may be a nice story line, but the reason the Huskies have dominated the last two seasons. The reason the Huskies are 10.5-point favorites over Alabama is the great talent and depth on Dan Hurley's team.
The powerful Clingan has regularly been the biggest and strongest man on the court for UConn. He checks in at 7-2 and 280 pounds, and he can always establish his position on the low blocks. He is averaging 12.9 points and 7.5 rebounds throughout the season.
Clingan is just a piece of the UConn puzzle. Guard Tristen Newton is the team's leading scorer as he averages 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per night. He is shooting 41.4 percent from the floor.
Newton and Clingan get plenty of support from guard Cam Spencer and Karaban. Spencer is scoring 14.4 points and gathering 4.7 rebounds per night while connecting on 48.7 percent of his shots from the field. Karaban fits the offense extremely well, and he is contributing 13.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Karaban is connecting on 49.6 percent of his shots from the field.
Hurley's superstitions put smiles on the face of UConn players and their supporters, but it is their talent and cohesiveness that could result in a second consecutive title for the Huskies.