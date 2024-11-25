The UConn basketball team fell in their opening round contest of the Maui Invitational against Memphis on Monday. The Huskies were expected to win this game fairly comfortably as they are ranked #2 in the country, and the Tigers are currently unranked. This game was filled with chaos as UConn ended up mounting a massive comeback late in regulation, but Memphis found a way to get it done in overtime after a technical foul from Dan Hurley proved costly. The Tigers won 99-97.

After the game, social media went into a frenzy because of the chaotic contest and result. A lot of people were surprised that the UConn basketball team lost this one, and a lot of people put the blame on Dan Hurley.

“I wonder if Dan Hurley took accountability for himself after costing UCONN the game today after getting a Technical foul for arguing,” One post said. “Memphis hit all 4 Free Throws after the foul. Hurley sure does yell a ton at his players when they mess up, I wonder how he handles it himself.”

Another fan here thinks that Dan Hurley cost the UConn basketball team the game.

“Plain and simple UConn would’ve beat Memphis if their coach didn’t get a technical foul… That’s it,” The post read.

Another big takeaway from college basketball fans was the officiating. Both UConn and Memphis had a lot of free throw tries, especially in overtime.

“Ending to this UConn Memphis game is PEAK college officiating,” One fan said. “Absolutely atrocious. Completely ruining an all time mid season tournament game.”

This fan thinks that UConn showed that they are still great despite the surprising upset loss.

“Only one or two questionable foul calls, the rebound (which was a BIG one) over Carter being the main one,” The fan said. “UConn didn’t adjust to the refs whistle and was undisciplined with the fouling. HOWEVER, they stayed in that game regardless – showing just how good they are. GREAT game.”

Something that everyone can agree on: That was an incredible basketball game to watch, and Feast Week is here. The Maui Invitational and the other tournaments going on around college basketball this week will be fun to watch.

“WHAT A GAME Memphis upsets #2 UConn,” One fan said. “The Maui Invitational just doesn’t disappoint. #ThankYouCBB.”

Memphis is now moving on in the Maui Invitational and UConn is headed to the loser's bracket. Colorado and Michigan State will also play on Monday night, and the winner of that game will play Memphis while the loser will take on UConn.