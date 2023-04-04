A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Jordan Hawkins and the UConn Huskies got the job done in dominant fashion in the national championship game against the San Diego Aztecs. Emotions continue to run high for UConn Basketball players and Huskies supporters after the final buzzer sounded, with Hawkins also sharing a memorable moment with his mom while being interviewed on the court.

Jordan Hawkins holding his crying mother in his arms was the highlight of my night. What a powerful scene. She's an amazing woman. https://t.co/NfFxqIvXdB — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 4, 2023

Jordan Hawkins made UConn fans, and most especially his mom, so proud Monday night with the performance he showed up with against the Aztecs. Hawkins scored 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers. He also had a crucial basket in the second half that stymied the Aztecs, who were trying to make a last push to cut down the Huskies’ lead.

UConn ended up winning the game, 76-59, thus completing an epic feat for the Huskies. Dan Hurley’s team won each game in the NCAA tournament by double-digits, which underscored how much the program deserves to be crowned as the newest king of college basketball. Before taking down the Aztecs, UConn basketball brushed aside the Iona Gaels in the first round, the Saint Mary’s Gaels in the second round, the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Sweet 16 round, the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Elite Eight round, and the Miami Hurricanes in the Final Four round. It was an absolute tour de force for UConn basketball, which entered the Big Dance as a No. 4 seed.

Hawkins could also be headed soon to the NBA, as he can capitalize on his soaring stock at the moment, thanks to UConn’s incredible run in the tournament.